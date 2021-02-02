Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/02 04:54
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.35 to $53.55 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose $1.31 to $56.35 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 2 cents to $1.59 a gallon. March heating oil rose 5 cents to $1.65 a gallon. March natural gas rose 29 cents to $2.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $13.60 to $1,863.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose $2.50 to $29.42 an ounce and March copper fell 1 cent to $3.55 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.94 Japanese yen from 104.75 yen. The euro rose to $1.2066 from $1.2132.

Updated : 2021-02-02 07:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother