Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.35 to $53.55 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose $1.31 to $56.35 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 2 cents to $1.59 a gallon. March heating oil rose 5 cents to $1.65 a gallon. March natural gas rose 29 cents to $2.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $13.60 to $1,863.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose $2.50 to $29.42 an ounce and March copper fell 1 cent to $3.55 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.94 Japanese yen from 104.75 yen. The euro rose to $1.2066 from $1.2132.