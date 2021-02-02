Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Haiti leader speaks of more power for diaspora amid strife

By EVENS SANON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/02 04:58
A woman pushes her merchandise away from tires set fire by protesters during a countrywide strike demanding the resignation of Haitian President Joven...
Smoke from tires set fire by protesters fills a street in Delmas where vendors sell clothing during a countrywide strike demanding the resignation of ...
A man walks toward downtown along the main street of Delmas, devoid of cars due to a nationwide strike demanding the resignation of Haitian President ...
People play soccer in a street left empty by a nationwide strike demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti...
Residents clear a street so they can play soccer in a street devoid of cars due to a countrywide strike demanding the resignation of Haitian President...
People walk in a street left empty by a nationwide strike demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monda...

A woman pushes her merchandise away from tires set fire by protesters during a countrywide strike demanding the resignation of Haitian President Joven...

Smoke from tires set fire by protesters fills a street in Delmas where vendors sell clothing during a countrywide strike demanding the resignation of ...

A man walks toward downtown along the main street of Delmas, devoid of cars due to a nationwide strike demanding the resignation of Haitian President ...

People play soccer in a street left empty by a nationwide strike demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti...

Residents clear a street so they can play soccer in a street devoid of cars due to a countrywide strike demanding the resignation of Haitian President...

People walk in a street left empty by a nationwide strike demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monda...

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian President Jovenel Moïse said Monday that proposed constitutional amendments would allow members of the country's diaspora to run for the presidency and other high-ranking offices.

The announcement came during an online public address during which Moïse reiterated that he would not step down until February 2022 and urged Haitians to support the creation of a new constitution, which is due to be voted upon in April.

“It’s time to change it,” he said. “We can’t continue like this. The country is paralyzed.”

Moïse spoke on the first day of a two-day transportation strike that paralyzed parts of Haiti and forced the closure of banks, schools and businesses. Haiti also has been hit by ongoing, often violent protests in recent years against corruption and for better living conditions.

The proposed constitutional changes are expected to be made public this week as opposition leaders step up their demands that Moïse relinquish power on Sunday, arguing that his five-year term began when that of former President Michel Martelly expired in February 2016.

However, a chaotic election process led to the appointment of a provisional president for a year until Moïse was sworn in a year later.

Moïse also pledged to keep fighting a rise in kidnapping, saying he won’t allow gang members to scare people into not participating in the upcoming constitutional referendum or the general elections scheduled for later this year.

Updated : 2021-02-02 07:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother