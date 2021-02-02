New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|127.40
|Up
|2.40
|Mar
|122.65
|127.30
|122.45
|125.35
|Up
|2.40
|May
|124.60
|129.30
|124.50
|127.40
|Up
|2.40
|Jul
|126.60
|131.00
|126.50
|129.25
|Up
|2.30
|Sep
|128.40
|132.70
|128.35
|131.05
|Up
|2.25
|Dec
|130.25
|134.35
|130.25
|132.90
|Up
|2.15
|Mar
|131.95
|135.75
|131.95
|134.55
|Up
|2.05
|May
|133.00
|136.15
|133.00
|135.20
|Up
|1.95
|Jul
|134.85
|136.50
|134.40
|135.75
|Up
|1.90
|Sep
|135.30
|136.65
|135.15
|136.20
|Up
|1.85
|Dec
|136.05
|137.15
|135.85
|136.85
|Up
|1.70
|Mar
|137.10
|138.05
|136.70
|137.75
|Up
|1.65
|May
|137.80
|138.65
|137.80
|138.40
|Up
|1.60
|Jul
|138.40
|139.20
|138.40
|138.95
|Up
|1.65
|Sep
|139.05
|139.75
|139.05
|139.45
|Up
|1.40
|Dec
|140.85
|Up
|2.10