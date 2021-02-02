Alexa
BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/02/02 04:19
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 127.40 Up 2.40
Mar 122.65 127.30 122.45 125.35 Up 2.40
May 124.60 129.30 124.50 127.40 Up 2.40
Jul 126.60 131.00 126.50 129.25 Up 2.30
Sep 128.40 132.70 128.35 131.05 Up 2.25
Dec 130.25 134.35 130.25 132.90 Up 2.15
Mar 131.95 135.75 131.95 134.55 Up 2.05
May 133.00 136.15 133.00 135.20 Up 1.95
Jul 134.85 136.50 134.40 135.75 Up 1.90
Sep 135.30 136.65 135.15 136.20 Up 1.85
Dec 136.05 137.15 135.85 136.85 Up 1.70
Mar 137.10 138.05 136.70 137.75 Up 1.65
May 137.80 138.65 137.80 138.40 Up 1.60
Jul 138.40 139.20 138.40 138.95 Up 1.65
Sep 139.05 139.75 139.05 139.45 Up 1.40
Dec 140.85 Up 2.10

Updated : 2021-02-02 05:57 GMT+08:00

