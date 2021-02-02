New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Feb
|356.65
|359.35
|355.45
|356.20 Down 1.15
|Mar
|355.55
|358.50
|352.35
|354.60 Down 1.00
|Apr
|354.70
|358.10
|352.80
|354.55 Down 1.25
|May
|355.35
|358.15
|352.50
|354.45 Down 1.20
|Jun
|354.40
|355.50
|352.75
|354.55 Down 1.20
|Jul
|353.90
|358.00
|352.70
|354.40 Down 1.20
|Aug
|354.00
|354.30
|354.00
|354.30 Down 1.15
|Sep
|357.15
|357.15
|353.25
|354.05 Down 1.20
|Oct
|353.85 Down 1.10
|Nov
|353.55 Down 1.10
|Dec
|352.25
|356.55
|351.20
|353.25 Down 1.10
|Jan
|352.95 Down 1.10
|Feb
|353.65
|353.65
|352.65
|352.65 Down 1.10
|Mar
|351.65
|352.30
|351.65
|352.30 Down 1.00
|Apr
|352.20
|Down .95
|May
|351.85
|Down .90
|Jun
|351.85
|Down .90
|Jul
|351.55
|Down .90
|Aug
|351.55
|Down .90
|Sep
|351.20
|Down .90
|Oct
|351.45
|Down .90
|Nov
|351.05
|Down .90
|Dec
|350.80
|Down .95
|Jan
|350.75
|Down .95
|Mar
|350.70
|Down .95
|May
|351.05
|Down .95
|Jul
|351.55
|Down .95
|Sep
|351.80
|Down .95
|Dec
|350.30
|Down .95
|Mar
|349.70
|Down .95
|May
|349.65
|Down .95
|Jul
|349.70
|Down .95
|Sep
|349.80
|Down .95
|Dec
|350.35
|Down .95
|Mar
|350.40
|Down .95
|May
|350.45
|Down .95
|Jul
|350.50
|Down .95
|Sep
|350.55
|Down .95
|Dec
|350.95
|Down .95
|Mar
|350.70
|Down .95