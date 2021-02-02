Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/02/02 04:19
BC-US--Copper, US

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Feb 356.65 359.35 355.45 356.20 Down 1.15
Mar 355.55 358.50 352.35 354.60 Down 1.00
Apr 354.70 358.10 352.80 354.55 Down 1.25
May 355.35 358.15 352.50 354.45 Down 1.20
Jun 354.40 355.50 352.75 354.55 Down 1.20
Jul 353.90 358.00 352.70 354.40 Down 1.20
Aug 354.00 354.30 354.00 354.30 Down 1.15
Sep 357.15 357.15 353.25 354.05 Down 1.20
Oct 353.85 Down 1.10
Nov 353.55 Down 1.10
Dec 352.25 356.55 351.20 353.25 Down 1.10
Jan 352.95 Down 1.10
Feb 353.65 353.65 352.65 352.65 Down 1.10
Mar 351.65 352.30 351.65 352.30 Down 1.00
Apr 352.20 Down .95
May 351.85 Down .90
Jun 351.85 Down .90
Jul 351.55 Down .90
Aug 351.55 Down .90
Sep 351.20 Down .90
Oct 351.45 Down .90
Nov 351.05 Down .90
Dec 350.80 Down .95
Jan 350.75 Down .95
Mar 350.70 Down .95
May 351.05 Down .95
Jul 351.55 Down .95
Sep 351.80 Down .95
Dec 350.30 Down .95
Mar 349.70 Down .95
May 349.65 Down .95
Jul 349.70 Down .95
Sep 349.80 Down .95
Dec 350.35 Down .95
Mar 350.40 Down .95
May 350.45 Down .95
Jul 350.50 Down .95
Sep 350.55 Down .95
Dec 350.95 Down .95
Mar 350.70 Down .95

Updated : 2021-02-02 05:56 GMT+08:00

