Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mets get RHP Jordan Yamamoto from Marlins for minor leaguer

By Associated Press
2021/02/02 03:54
Mets get RHP Jordan Yamamoto from Marlins for minor leaguer

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Jordan Yamamoto was acquired by the New York Mets from the Miami Marlins on Monday for minor league infielder Federico Polanco.

The 24-year-old Yamamoto was 4-5 with a 4.46 ERA in 15 starts in 2019, striking out 82 and walking 36 in 78 2/3 innings. He was 0-1 with an 18.26 ERA in 11 1/3 innings over three starts and one relief appearance during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Yamaamoto had a $565,000 salary in the majors last year and $173,368 in the minors, and he earned $98,849 in prorated pay.

The 19-year-old Polanco has hit .244 in 450 at-bats in two minor league seasons with 20 doubles and 50 RBIs. He split 2019 between the Dominican Summer League and the Gulf Coast League.

New York opened a roster by for Yamamoto by designating infielder Robel García for assignment. The 27-year-old was claimed off waivers from Cincinnati last Oct. 26. He hit 208 with five homers and 11 RBIs 72 at-bats over 31 games for the Chicago Cubs in 2019.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-02 05:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother