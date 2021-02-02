Alexa
Washington promotes Bob Gregory to defensive coordinator

By Associated Press
2021/02/02 03:16
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington has promoted Bob Gregory to defensive coordinator, making this the third time in his coaching career that he will be in charge of running a defense.

Gregory’s promotion Monday came after Pete Kwiatkowski surprisingly left Washington in January to take the defensive coordinator position on Steve Sarkisian’s staff at Texas.

Gregory has been Washington’s inside linebackers coach for the past seven seasons. He was previously a defensive coordinator at California from 2002-09 and at Boise State in 2001.

The position change for Gregory also led to additional changes on the Huskies' staff. Running back coach Keith Bhonapha will add special teams coordinator to his duties, a job Gregory had held since arriving at Washington in 2014.

Ikaika Malloe will move from coaching the defensive line to coaching outside linebackers. Rip Rowan has been promoted from defensive analyst to defensive line coach.

