Gonzaga, Baylor top AP Top 25, Sooners climb, Drake in

By JOHN MARSHALL , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/02 01:02
Gonzaga and Baylor have continued their season-long run atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll.

The Zags received 61 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released on Monday and Baylor had the other three.

Villanova and Michigan held at Nos. 3 and 4, with Houston moving up one spot to round out the top five. The Cougars have their highest ranking since the Phi Slama Jama team reached No. 2 in 1983-84.

No. 9 Oklahoma made a massive leap from No. 24 after becoming the second team in 25 years to beat three straight top-10 teams. The Sooners beat then-No. 9 Alabama last week after taking down No. 5 Texas and No. 9 Kansas.

No. 25 Drake is ranked for the first time since reaching No. 14 in 2007-08.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

