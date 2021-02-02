Alexa
Indians won't have fans at spring training workouts

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/02 00:36
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Cleveland Indians will not be allowing fans to watch their spring training workouts in Arizona due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team said Monday that per MLB guidelines, the club’s player development complex in Goodyear, Arizona, will not be open to fans. Cleveland’s facility is adjacent to one for the Cincinnati Reds.

There has not yet been a decision on whether fans will be able to attend spring training games. The Indians said Goodyear city officials are working with MLB to determine a fan policy.

Players are expected to report to Arizona in two weeks.

Updated : 2021-02-02 02:50 GMT+08:00

