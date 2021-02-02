Alexa
Epstein joins company that advises on sports investments

By Associated Press
2021/02/02 00:35
DALLAS (AP) — Major League Baseball consultant Theo Epstein was hired Monday by a financial firm that advises on investments in sports teams.

Arctos Sports said Monday that Epstein will be an executive in residence involved in sourcing, underwriting, diligence and product development. He will keep his MLB job.

The company is a private equity platform dedicated to the professional sports industry. Its aim is to increase liquidity and financial flexibility for ownership groups. Arctos was founded in 2019, with offices in Dallas and New York.

Epstein has said he would not take a job with a baseball team for the 2021 season. MLB hired him last month as a consultant for on-field matters who will evaluate possible rule changes. He will work with Commissioner Rob Manfred, the owners’ competition committee and analytics experts.

Epstein was the Red Sox general manager from 2003-11, putting together the team that won the 2004 World Series for the Boston’s first title since 1918, and then another championship team in 2007.

He became the Cubs’ president of baseball operations from 2012-20 and guided Chicago to the 2016 World Series title, the team’s first since 1908.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-02 02:50 GMT+08:00

