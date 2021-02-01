All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|9
|6
|0
|3
|15
|35
|29
|Philadelphia
|10
|7
|2
|1
|15
|35
|31
|Boston
|8
|5
|1
|2
|12
|25
|17
|Pittsburgh
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|29
|34
|New Jersey
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|23
|26
|Buffalo
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|30
|32
|N.Y. Islanders
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|19
|24
|N.Y. Rangers
|8
|2
|4
|2
|6
|22
|25
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|22
|16
|Columbus
|10
|4
|3
|3
|11
|24
|28
|Carolina
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|18
|10
|Dallas
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|23
|14
|Tampa Bay
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|19
|14
|Chicago
|10
|3
|4
|3
|9
|26
|31
|Nashville
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|20
|24
|Detroit
|10
|2
|6
|2
|6
|20
|35
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|9
|6
|2
|1
|13
|32
|29
|Colorado
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|36
|23
|Minnesota
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|29
|28
|Vegas
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|23
|17
|Los Angeles
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|25
|26
|Anaheim
|10
|3
|5
|2
|8
|16
|27
|Arizona
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|20
|22
|San Jose
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|22
|31
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|10
|7
|2
|1
|15
|33
|29
|Montreal
|8
|5
|1
|2
|12
|33
|22
|Vancouver
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|40
|37
|Winnipeg
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|29
|25
|Edmonton
|11
|5
|6
|0
|10
|38
|41
|Calgary
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|20
|17
|Ottawa
|9
|1
|7
|1
|3
|22
|44
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
New Jersey 5, Buffalo 3
Florida 3, Detroit 2
Carolina 4, Dallas 3, SO
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
St. Louis 4, Anaheim 1
Minnesota 4, Colorado 3, OT
Edmonton 8, Ottawa 5
Chicago 3, Columbus 1
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, ppd
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, ppd
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.