All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 9 6 0 3 15 35 29 Philadelphia 10 7 2 1 15 35 31 Boston 8 5 1 2 12 25 17 Pittsburgh 9 5 3 1 11 29 34 New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32 N.Y. Islanders 9 3 4 2 8 19 24 N.Y. Rangers 8 2 4 2 6 22 25

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 6 5 0 1 11 22 16 Columbus 10 4 3 3 11 24 28 Carolina 6 5 1 0 10 18 10 Dallas 6 4 1 1 9 23 14 Tampa Bay 6 4 1 1 9 19 14 Chicago 10 3 4 3 9 26 31 Nashville 8 4 4 0 8 20 24 Detroit 10 2 6 2 6 20 35

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 9 6 2 1 13 32 29 Colorado 10 6 3 1 13 36 23 Minnesota 10 6 4 0 12 29 28 Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17 Los Angeles 8 3 3 2 8 25 26 Anaheim 10 3 5 2 8 16 27 Arizona 8 3 4 1 7 20 22 San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 10 7 2 1 15 33 29 Montreal 8 5 1 2 12 33 22 Vancouver 11 6 5 0 12 40 37 Winnipeg 8 5 3 0 10 29 25 Edmonton 11 5 6 0 10 38 41 Calgary 7 3 3 1 7 20 17 Ottawa 9 1 7 1 3 22 44

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Sunday's Games

New Jersey 5, Buffalo 3

Florida 3, Detroit 2

Carolina 4, Dallas 3, SO

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

St. Louis 4, Anaheim 1

Minnesota 4, Colorado 3, OT

Edmonton 8, Ottawa 5

Chicago 3, Columbus 1

Monday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, ppd

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, ppd

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.