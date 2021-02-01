Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/02/01 23:09
Through Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 11 8 14 22 0 6 3 0 3 43 18.6
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 11 6 15 21 10 4 4 1 2 30 20.0
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 10 2 12 14 6 2 2 0 0 41 4.9
Mitchell Marner Toronto 10 5 9 14 1 8 0 0 2 22 22.7
James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia 10 5 8 13 2 2 4 0 0 20 25.0
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 9 5 8 13 1 2 2 0 0 23 21.7
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 8 1 11 12 0 2 0 0 1 19 5.3
Cale Makar Colorado 10 1 10 11 8 2 0 0 0 23 4.3
Quinn Hughes Vancouver 11 1 10 11 -4 4 0 0 0 26 3.8
Mark Stone Vegas 7 2 9 11 6 9 0 0 2 15 13.3
Jack Eichel Buffalo 10 2 9 11 -6 2 1 0 1 39 5.1
Brad Marchand Boston 8 5 6 11 2 2 2 1 0 23 21.7
Bo Horvat Vancouver 11 5 6 11 -1 4 3 0 0 23 21.7
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 8 5 6 11 8 0 1 0 1 28 17.9
Patrice Bergeron Boston 8 5 6 11 2 2 3 1 0 35 14.3
Brock Boeser Vancouver 11 8 3 11 0 6 2 0 1 30 26.7
Claude Giroux Philadelphia 10 1 9 10 4 6 0 0 0 13 7.7
Joe Pavelski Dallas 6 5 5 10 4 6 4 0 2 14 35.7
Auston Matthews Toronto 9 6 4 10 0 0 3 0 3 39 15.4
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 10 7 3 10 4 0 3 0 1 35 20.0

Updated : 2021-02-02 01:21 GMT+08:00

