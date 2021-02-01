All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 9 6 0 3 15 35 29 4-0-1 2-0-2 6-0-3 Philadelphia 10 7 2 1 15 35 31 5-1-0 2-1-1 7-2-1 Boston 8 5 1 2 12 25 17 4-0-0 1-1-2 5-1-2 Pittsburgh 9 5 3 1 11 29 34 4-0-0 1-3-1 5-3-1 New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 2-2-1 2-1-1 4-3-2 Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32 2-3-1 2-1-1 4-4-2 N.Y. Islanders 9 3 4 2 8 19 24 2-0-0 1-4-2 3-4-2 N.Y. Rangers 8 2 4 2 6 22 25 1-2-1 1-2-1 2-4-2

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Florida 6 5 0 1 11 22 16 2-0-0 3-0-1 5-0-1 Columbus 10 4 3 3 11 24 28 2-0-2 2-3-1 4-3-3 Carolina 6 5 1 0 10 18 10 3-0-0 2-1-0 5-1-0 Dallas 6 4 1 1 9 23 14 4-0-0 0-1-1 4-1-1 Tampa Bay 6 4 1 1 9 19 14 3-0-0 1-1-1 4-1-1 Chicago 10 3 4 3 9 26 31 3-1-0 0-3-3 3-4-3 Nashville 8 4 4 0 8 20 24 4-1-0 0-3-0 4-4-0 Detroit 10 2 6 2 6 20 35 2-3-1 0-3-1 2-6-2

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 9 6 2 1 13 32 29 2-1-1 4-1-0 6-2-1 Colorado 10 6 3 1 13 36 23 3-1-0 3-2-1 6-3-1 Minnesota 10 6 4 0 12 29 28 3-3-0 3-1-0 6-4-0 Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17 4-0-1 1-1-0 5-1-1 Los Angeles 8 3 3 2 8 25 26 1-1-2 2-2-0 3-3-2 Anaheim 10 3 5 2 8 16 27 2-3-1 1-2-1 3-5-2 Arizona 8 3 4 1 7 20 22 3-2-1 0-2-0 3-4-1 San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31 0-0-0 3-5-0 3-5-0

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Toronto 10 7 2 1 15 33 29 3-1-0 4-1-1 7-2-1 Montreal 8 5 1 2 12 33 22 1-1-0 4-0-2 5-1-2 Vancouver 11 6 5 0 12 40 37 4-2-0 2-3-0 6-5-0 Winnipeg 8 5 3 0 10 29 25 3-2-0 2-1-0 5-3-0 Edmonton 11 5 6 0 10 38 41 3-4-0 2-2-0 5-6-0 Calgary 7 3 3 1 7 20 17 2-2-0 1-1-1 3-3-1 Ottawa 9 1 7 1 3 22 44 1-2-1 0-5-0 1-7-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Sunday's Games

New Jersey 5, Buffalo 3

Florida 3, Detroit 2

Carolina 4, Dallas 3, SO

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

St. Louis 4, Anaheim 1

Minnesota 4, Colorado 3, OT

Edmonton 8, Ottawa 5

Chicago 3, Columbus 1

Monday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, ppd

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, ppd

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.