Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By Associated Press
2021/02/01 23:06
THROUGH JANUARY 31

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 .99
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 1.01
Jaroslav Halak Boston 3 184 4 1.30
Jake Allen Montreal 3 178 5 1.69
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 8 478 14 1.76
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 1.90
Chris Driedger Florida 3 184 6 1.96
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 6 366 12 1.97
James Reimer Carolina 3 181 6 1.99
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 6 360 12 2.00
Jake Oettinger Dallas 2 88 3 2.05
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 6 362 13 2.15
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 5 304 11 2.17
Anton Khudobin Dallas 5 275 10 2.18
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 6 357 13 2.18
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 4 216 8 2.22
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 3 176 7 2.39
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 7 418 17 2.44
Cam Talbot Minnesota 5 265 11 2.49
Tuukka Rask Boston 5 313 13 2.49

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 8 478 6 2 0
Frederik Andersen Toronto 8 478 5 2 1
Vitek Vanecek Washington 7 431 5 0 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 7 409 5 1 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 10 592 4 6 0
Carter Hart Philadelphia 7 395 4 2 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 6 362 4 1 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 6 358 4 2 0

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 63 .955 2 1 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 58 .951 3 0 0
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 109 .948 2 0 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 3 184 4 61 .938 2 0 1
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 6 366 12 178 .937 3 1 2
Chris Driedger Florida 3 184 6 89 .937 2 0 1
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 5 304 11 160 .936 2 1 2
Jake Allen Montreal 3 178 5 70 .933 2 1 0
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 4 216 8 109 .932 3 0 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 8 478 14 187 .930 6 2 0
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 6 357 13 170 .929 3 2 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 6 362 13 160 .925 4 1 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 6 360 12 146 .924 3 2 1
Anton Khudobin Dallas 5 275 10 118 .922 3 1 1
John Gibson Anaheim 9 478 20 234 .921 3 4 2
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 3 176 7 79 .919 1 2 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 7 409 17 191 .918 5 1 1
Juuse Saros Nashville 5 283 12 134 .918 3 2 0
James Reimer Carolina 3 181 6 67 .918 3 0 0
Vitek Vanecek Washington 7 431 20 223 .918 5 0 2

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
John Gibson Anaheim 9 478 2 3 4 2
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 8 478 2 6 2 0
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 6 360 2 3 2 1
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 6 357 2 3 2 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 2 2 1 0
Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 5 300 1 1 3 1
Anton Khudobin Dallas 5 275 1 3 1 1
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 4 219 1 1 2 1
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 4 216 1 3 0 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 1 3 0 0

Updated : 2021-02-02 01:19 GMT+08:00

