ECHL Glance

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28 Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36 Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38 Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45 Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27 Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 16 12 4 0 0 24 59 37 Wichita 13 9 3 1 0 19 44 29 Tulsa 19 6 10 2 1 15 35 53 Utah 16 7 4 3 2 19 49 52 Kansas City 16 7 7 1 1 16 40 47 Rapid City 18 6 12 0 0 12 47 61

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Orlando 4, South Carolina 1

Greenville 2, Jacksonville 0

Wheeling 4, Indy 3

Utah 4, Allen 3

Wichita 5, Rapid City 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.