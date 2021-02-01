Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Music helping Tony Bennett battle Alzheimer’s disease

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/01 22:29
FILE - Singer Tony Bennett performs at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration in New York on May 15, 2019. Bennett has been diagnosed with A...
FILE - Tony Bennett arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York on Jan. 28, 2018. Bennett has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease but the...

FILE - Singer Tony Bennett performs at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration in New York on May 15, 2019. Bennett has been diagnosed with A...

FILE - Tony Bennett arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York on Jan. 28, 2018. Bennett has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease but the...

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Bennett has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease but it hasn't quieted his legendary voice.

The singer's wife and son reveal in the latest edition of AARP The Magazine that Bennett was first diagnosed with the irreversible neurological disorder in 2016. The magazine says he endures “increasingly rarer moments of clarity and awareness.”

Still, he continues to rehearse and twice a week goes through his 90-minute set with his longtime pianist, Lee Musiker. The magazine says he sings with perfect pitch and apparent ease.

A beloved interpreter of American standards, Bennett's chart-topping career spans seven decades. “He's not the old Tony anymore,” his wife, Susan, told the magazine. “But when he sings, he's the old Tony.”

Bennett, 94, gained his first pop success in the early 1950s and enjoyed a career revival in the 1990s and became popular with younger audiences in part because of an appearance on “MTV Unplugged.” He continued recording and touring constantly, and his 2014 collaboration with Lady Gaga, “Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Updated : 2021-02-01 23:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic