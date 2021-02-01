Alexa
US striker Hoppe signs contract extension with Schalke

By Associated Press
2021/02/01 22:15
Schalke's Matthew Hoppe eyes the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Bayern Munich in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sun...

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — United States forward Matthew Hoppe signed a contract extension with German club Schalke on Monday after scoring five goals in his first nine Bundesliga games.

The club said the 19-year-old American's new deal runs until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Hoppe was with the Schalke reserves until November. He scored three goals in a 4-0 win over Hoffenheim on Jan. 9 to end Schalke's near-record run of 30 league games without a win.

“The last few weeks have been like a dream. I am extremely thankful to everyone at Schalke for giving me this chance," Hoppe said in a statement. “Now I want to play my part in us being successful again.”

Schalke is in last place in the Bundesliga with eight points from 19 games.

___

Updated : 2021-02-01 23:45 GMT+08:00

