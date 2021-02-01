Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Olympic cycling silver medalist Szurkowski dies at 75

By Associated Press
2021/02/01 21:42
Olympic cycling silver medalist Szurkowski dies at 75

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Ryszard Szurkowski, a two-time Olympic cycling silver medalist from Poland, died Monday. He was 75.

Iwona Arkuszewska-Szurkowska said her husband died at a hospital in Radom, central Poland. He had been battling cancer.

Szurkowski won his Olympic medals in 1972 and 1976 as part of the Polish team in the road race. He also won three world championship titles, including one in the individual road race for amateurs in 1973.

“Legend. The best Polish rider of all times. Ryszard Szurkowski 1946-2021. RIP,” Polish cyclist Michal Kwiatkowski wrote on Twitter.

Szurkowski was in a cycling accident in Germany in June 2018 and later used a wheelchair.

Szurkowski had two sons, but one was killed in the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center in New York.

The office of Poland President Andrzej Duda said on Facebook that Szurkowski was “one of Poland’s most outstanding sports people, the one with most titles, 1973 World Champion.”

Szurkowski was also a four-time winner of the Peace Race, the communist bloc's equivalent of the Tour de France.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-01 23:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic