Gut-Behrami dominates another super-G for 4th straight win

By Associated Press
2021/02/01 20:21
Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami reacts in the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Monday, ...
From left, second placed Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, first placed Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami and third placed Austria's Tamara Tippler stand on the p...
Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami speeds down the course of an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Monday, Feb...
Slovakia's Petra Vlhova speeds down the course of an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Monday, Feb. 1, 20...
Austria's Tamara Tippler speeds down the course of an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Monday, Feb. 1, 2...
Switzerland's Corinne Suter reacts in the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Monday, Feb...

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Lara Gut-Behrami outclassed the field once again in a World Cup super-G on Monday, winning the last race before the world championships.

In a repeat of Saturday’s race on the same course, the Swiss skier had a clean run on the challenging Kandahar and extended her lead at each split time before clinching her fourth straight victory in the discipline.

Her 16th career win in super-G put Gut-Behrami in a tie for third with Katja Seizinger of Germany on the all-time winners list. Only American great Lindsey Vonn (28) and Austrian skier Renate Götschl (17) have won more super-Gs.

World Cup leader Petra Vlhova was the only racer to finish within seven-tenths of a second of Gut-Behrami's time, coming in 0.28 behind in second for her first career podium in super-G.

Tamara Tippler of Austria was 0.74 behind in third, followed by Kajsa Vickhoff Lie in fourth. The Norwegian had earned her first podium when she came runner-up in Saturday's race.

Corinne Suter of Switzerland was fifth, keeping alive her slim chance of retaining the super-G season title she won last year.

Suter trails leader Gut-Behrami by 195 points with only two events remaining after the worlds. A race win is worth 100 points.

Defending overall champion Federica Brignone finished seventh, leading a trio of Italians in the top 10, a day after the team lost Sofia Goggia for its home world championships.

Goggia, who is the Olympic downhill champion, was ruled out for the season after fracturing a bone in her right knee after the cancellation of Sunday’s race, when she fell while descending from the hill.

Super-G world champion Mikaela Shiffrin sat out the speed races in Germany in order to train for the worlds.

Shiffrin has not competed in a speed race in more than a year. She had a 10-month break from racing in 2020 and only resumed training in super-G last week.

The race was postponed from Sunday because of fog.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-01 22:15 GMT+08:00

