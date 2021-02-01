Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Berlin festival chooses 6 former winners as this year's jury

By Associated Press
2021/02/01 20:26
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 file photo, Berlinale heads Mariette Rissenbeek, left, and Carlo Chatrian, right, attend the award ceremony of ...

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 file photo, Berlinale heads Mariette Rissenbeek, left, and Carlo Chatrian, right, attend the award ceremony of ...

BERLIN (AP) — A six-member jury of former winners has been chosen to allocate the prizes at this year's Berlin International Film Festival, which is taking place in a revamped form because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers announced in December that the “Berlinale,” traditionally the first of the year's major European film festivals, will be split into two parts because of coronavirus restrictions.

An online event for the industry, with the jury choosing the winners, is to be held March 1-5. Plans call for a “summer special" to follow June 9-20, at which the public will get a chance to see the winners and a selection of other films. The award ceremony is to take place in June.

The festival said Monday that it is also taking a new approach to the international jury this year. It will do without a jury president, and instead is having six directors whose films all won the event's top Golden Bear award judge this year's entries.

The jury includes the directors of the five most recent winners: Iran's Mohammad Rasoulof, Nadav Lipid from Israel, Romania's Adina Pintilie, Hungary's Ildiko Enyedi and Gianfranco Rosi of Italy. They are joined by Jasmila Zbanic of Bosnia, who won in 2006.

“They express not only different ways of making uncompromising films and creating bold stories but also they represent a part of the history of the Berlinale,” artistic director Carlo Chatrian said in a statement.

The selection of films is expected to be announced later this month.

Updated : 2021-02-01 22:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing