Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/02/01 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, February 1, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;32;26;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;SSW;12;82%;67%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;23;17;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;NNW;12;61%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;12;6;Rather cloudy;15;7;ENE;19;71%;9%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Windy this afternoon;27;13;Nice with sunshine;18;8;SSE;13;69%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy and chilly;3;0;Snow, then rain;8;7;SW;19;92%;86%;0

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and very cold;-14;-21;Cloudy and very cold;-14;-16;NNE;4;72%;79%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouding up, mild;17;2;Sunny and mild;16;1;ESE;11;50%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Colder with some sun;-9;-21;Cloudy;-10;-13;SSW;14;98%;36%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A couple of t-storms;29;24;Humid with a t-storm;32;24;NE;12;81%;68%;6

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;17;10;Mostly cloudy;17;8;E;10;72%;34%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;22;15;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;N;10;59%;4%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;21;7;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;NNW;14;44%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;ESE;12;71%;60%;7

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;29;17;Hazy sunshine;27;17;E;13;51%;5%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny and less humid;34;23;Brilliant sunshine;34;23;S;9;50%;6%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, windy;19;9;Partial sunshine;17;10;WSW;13;71%;1%;3

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;3;-10;Sunny, but chilly;1;-9;S;15;13%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A flurry around;4;1;Mostly sunny;8;3;SE;5;87%;30%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;0;-3;Cloudy and chilly;1;0;ESE;10;87%;67%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm around;21;9;Clouds and sun, nice;21;10;SE;9;61%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;29;19;A t-storm in spots;30;19;NW;12;55%;71%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;3;-2;Mostly cloudy;5;2;SE;8;82%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;5;4;Rain, not as cool;12;9;SW;16;84%;88%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;5;-1;Mostly cloudy;7;2;W;6;95%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;4;-2;Mostly sunny;6;-2;SSE;6;82%;44%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;23;17;An afternoon shower;24;19;SSE;11;74%;74%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;29;20;Increasing clouds;30;20;ENE;9;37%;50%;11

Busan, South Korea;Morning rain;11;-1;Sunny and colder;4;-4;WNW;15;32%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;28;13;Mostly sunny, warm;28;15;NE;9;24%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;A gusty breeze;23;15;Sunny and warmer;28;18;SSE;11;43%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Pleasant and warmer;28;18;Partly sunny;29;15;SE;6;47%;5%;9

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;30;23;Mostly sunny;30;22;NE;15;68%;27%;7

Chicago, United States;Breezy;0;-4;Mostly sunny;0;-7;NW;17;68%;6%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon showers;31;24;Showers around;32;24;NE;15;75%;84%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Decreasing clouds;2;-4;Mostly cloudy;0;-3;ENE;6;81%;33%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;25;18;Mostly sunny, nice;25;18;N;16;60%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;14;3;Mostly sunny;16;6;SSE;11;43%;2%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;32;24;Breezy in the p.m.;33;24;NE;20;64%;18%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;25;9;Hazy sunshine;22;11;E;5;66%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;14;1;Mostly sunny;17;2;SSW;9;27%;4%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;23;11;Hazy sun;26;12;NW;10;56%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;10;74%;57%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;6;6;Cloudy with showers;10;5;WSW;16;91%;74%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mild with some sun;15;5;Cloudy and mild;15;3;NE;10;36%;26%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;19;14;Mostly sunny, nice;19;14;W;17;72%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Areas of low clouds;24;17;Partly sunny;25;17;SSE;11;65%;17%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;26;18;A t-storm in spots;24;17;E;10;80%;68%;8

Havana, Cuba;A shower in places;25;18;Breezy in the a.m.;20;16;NNW;22;48%;0%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cold with flurries;-6;-10;A little snow;-2;-8;ESE;12;85%;79%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;22;More sun than clouds;33;22;ESE;10;52%;10%;8

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;23;16;Plenty of sunshine;26;16;E;12;64%;3%;5

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;27;20;Spotty showers;26;21;S;11;66%;93%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;29;15;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;E;8;53%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;22;7;An afternoon shower;18;8;WNW;11;47%;65%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;High clouds and mild;16;10;Clouds and sun, mild;16;10;WNW;10;69%;30%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;25;Afternoon showers;29;24;WNW;14;81%;96%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;30;25;Sunny and humid;31;24;S;13;61%;9%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy and humid;23;12;A.M. showers, cloudy;15;14;ENE;16;91%;100%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sun;8;0;Decreasing clouds;11;2;WSW;6;37%;11%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;28;14;Nice with sunshine;28;14;WNW;10;59%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Becoming cloudy;17;3;Hazy sunshine;18;4;S;7;52%;1%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;35;19;Sunny and hot;37;22;NE;17;14%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow this afternoon;-5;-10;Mostly cloudy, cold;-4;-5;SSW;5;74%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A brief shower;30;23;A shower or two;31;22;N;11;56%;61%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;33;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;SSW;9;69%;74%;3

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sun;23;11;Hazy sunshine;23;12;N;9;48%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;SW;6;64%;71%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;13;6;A.M. showers, cloudy;13;6;E;10;74%;100%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;32;25;A shower in spots;31;26;SW;10;77%;49%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;23;18;Partly sunny;23;19;SSE;13;73%;21%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;16;14;Periods of sun;15;14;SSW;15;89%;70%;1

London, United Kingdom;A thick cloud cover;5;4;Spotty showers;12;7;SW;17;90%;87%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;21;10;Partly sunny;20;10;SE;8;60%;56%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;33;26;Clearing;31;26;S;11;66%;40%;12

Madrid, Spain;Windy this morning;16;9;Partly sunny;13;8;SW;10;72%;33%;2

Male, Maldives;A t-storm or two;31;27;A few showers;32;27;NE;24;70%;88%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;30;24;A thunderstorm;29;24;ESE;9;83%;78%;3

Manila, Philippines;Sun and some clouds;30;22;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;ESE;9;69%;64%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;21;14;Mostly cloudy;18;13;SSE;22;61%;27%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Cooler;18;4;Partly sunny;21;5;NNW;7;37%;0%;7

Miami, United States;A morning shower;23;11;Mostly sunny, breezy;18;8;WNW;24;45%;6%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Turning cloudy, cold;-6;-13;Mostly cloudy, cold;-6;-7;S;13;82%;74%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;30;23;Breezy in the p.m.;31;23;ENE;23;59%;1%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;22;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;21;SSE;15;74%;81%;4

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;-6;-7;A little p.m. snow;-3;-4;N;22;81%;83%;1

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;-2;-8;Low clouds;-5;-12;SE;6;78%;4%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;34;24;Hazy sunshine;34;23;N;8;42%;1%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;28;13;Increasing clouds;29;14;NNE;18;36%;4%;7

New York, United States;Very windy, snow;1;0;Windy with snow;1;-2;NW;41;88%;90%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;18;10;High clouds;18;10;ENE;13;75%;3%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Colder this morning;-14;-24;Sunshine;-12;-15;SSW;11;80%;22%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;14;9;A little a.m. rain;13;2;W;21;42%;56%;3

Oslo, Norway;Clearing and cold;-10;-14;Partly sunny, cold;-7;-12;N;9;62%;32%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;-6;-11;Cloudy, p.m. snow;-2;-7;N;23;77%;85%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;31;26;A few showers;30;26;NE;18;78%;92%;13

Panama City, Panama;A passing shower;32;24;A passing shower;31;24;NNW;20;70%;65%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;28;24;Showers around;28;24;E;12;82%;91%;6

Paris, France;A little a.m. rain;10;7;Spotty showers;15;11;SW;18;67%;86%;2

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;36;23;Sunny and very warm;33;21;NE;16;28%;3%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Nice with some sun;32;23;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;SSE;8;57%;24%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy with downpours;28;23;A downpour, breezy;28;24;N;25;85%;94%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sunshine;32;20;Brief showers;30;21;SSE;9;65%;98%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;2;0;A little p.m. rain;7;5;SW;11;82%;80%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;8;-14;Mostly sunny, colder;-6;-17;NW;15;35%;3%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;11;Downpours;20;10;WSW;13;66%;88%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;20;9;Mostly sunny;21;10;NNE;7;82%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A passing shower;29;24;A couple of showers;29;24;E;14;73%;76%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;-1;-1;Breezy in the a.m.;2;-1;E;29;37%;2%;0

Riga, Latvia;A few flurries;-1;-6;A little p.m. snow;-3;-6;SSW;17;83%;82%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;33;25;Very warm;33;25;NNE;11;55%;17%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning sunny, nice;23;10;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;ESE;11;25%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;A shower or two;15;5;Clouds and sun, nice;16;5;ENE;7;75%;9%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A few flurries;-1;-3;A little p.m. snow;-1;-4;SE;9;56%;95%;0

San Francisco, United States;A little p.m. rain;15;12;A shower or two;14;7;WNW;14;87%;66%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Clouds and sun;27;20;Breezy in the a.m.;24;18;ENE;22;73%;57%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Warmer;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;SSE;17;66%;44%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;23;17;Partly sunny;21;13;N;17;74%;0%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;24;7;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;E;10;25%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;An afternoon shower;21;15;Partly sunny;23;15;SW;8;53%;25%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Humid;30;23;A shower or two;31;22;N;19;78%;82%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;15;12;Spotty showers;15;12;S;11;86%;86%;1

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;10;6;Spotty showers;7;4;SE;14;82%;91%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy, mild;10;-10;Sunny, much colder;-3;-9;NW;13;32%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;11;5;Partly sunny;9;4;ESE;15;59%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;NNE;20;74%;66%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and some clouds;14;2;Rather cloudy, mild;11;2;SSW;9;78%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;28;24;Partly sunny;28;23;ESE;26;65%;41%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Quite cold;-5;-9;A little snow;-1;-6;N;7;87%;80%;0

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;26;20;A shower in the a.m.;23;18;S;32;67%;84%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunshine and nice;24;15;Rain and drizzle;21;16;E;15;71%;61%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A few flurries;-1;-3;A little snow;0;-6;ESE;14;70%;79%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and mild;15;4;Partly sunny, mild;15;2;ESE;7;62%;9%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;13;0;Mild with some sun;14;2;NNW;8;54%;0%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and mild;14;4;Plenty of sunshine;15;4;WNW;10;25%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny, nice and warm;25;13;Sunny, nice and warm;25;15;SE;8;44%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Cooler with rain;13;9;Spotty showers;16;6;ENE;5;56%;70%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Variable cloudiness;12;8;Morning rain;14;1;NNW;14;59%;78%;2

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy with a flurry;-2;-8;Partly sunny;-1;-6;NNW;25;64%;11%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;19;14;Showers around;18;14;W;21;69%;65%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;An afternoon shower;17;12;Mostly sunny;19;10;W;23;62%;4%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine, but frigid;-21;-33;Not as cold;-16;-29;WNW;6;82%;29%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;9;5;Occasional rain;8;3;E;9;69%;87%;0

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;3;-3;Milder;8;2;SE;9;75%;44%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;30;18;Sunny and hot;34;18;ESE;6;49%;1%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cold with flurries;-5;-10;A little p.m. snow;-4;-5;SW;20;75%;84%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cold;-3;-7;Mostly cloudy;2;1;SSW;14;86%;67%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;18;13;Mostly sunny, nice;22;14;ENE;17;60%;0%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;35;17;Plenty of sunshine;34;16;W;9;41%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Partial sunshine;3;-6;Mostly sunny;1;-8;NE;4;74%;0%;3

Updated : 2021-02-01 22:15 GMT+08:00

