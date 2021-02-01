Admission tickets to Duoliang train station in eastern Taiwan sell briskly

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The now-defunct Duoliang train station on Taitung County’s southern coastline began to charge an entrance fee of NT$10 (US$0.35) to help pay for the upkeep of the site on Monday (Feb. 1), and tickets sold briskly.

According to Taimali Township statistics, on average over 200,000 people visit the Duoliang train station park every year. Garbage left behind has become not only an environmental concern but a danger to passing trains, CNA reported.

After a series of meetings, the township decided the best solution would be to impose an entrance fee.

The train station park opened at 7 a.m. Monday, and by 10 a.m., 430 tickets had been sold, the ticket collector said. More than 2,000 tickets were expected to be sold Monday, and over the Lunar New Year vacation, 10,000 tickets were expected to be sold each day.

Duoliang Station was shuttered on Oct. 1, 2006, by the Taiwan Railways Administration due to low usage.

Many tourists still visit the station for its breathtaking views of the vast Pacific Ocean with blue skies overhead. In recent years, the popular tourist spot has been hailed as "the most beautiful train station in Taiwan."



(CNA photo)