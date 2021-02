ATP World Tour Melbourne 2 Results

Monday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: $311,665 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Great Ocean Road Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 64

Corentin Moutet, France, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 6-3, 7-5.

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Richard Gasquet (14), France, 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Tommy Paul (15), United States, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Marton Fucsovics (16), Hungary, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 7-6 (8), 6-3.

Jason Kubler, Australia, def. Lorenzo Sonego (9), Italy, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Pedro Sousa, Portugal, def. Li Tu, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (12), Spain, def. Blake Mott, Australia, 6-2, 6-4.

Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Sumit Nagal, India, 6-2, 6-2.

Alex Bolt, Australia, def. Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Harry Bourchier, Australia, def. Marc Polmans, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Andrew Harris and Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-1, 6-2.