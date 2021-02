WTA Melbourne Results

Monday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: $442,020 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Yarra Valley Classic at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 64

Greet Minnen, Belgium, def. Olga Danilovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-4.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Clara Burel, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (11), Russia, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-1, 6-4.

Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, 6-2, 6-0.

Nadia Podoroska (14), Argentina, def. Francesca Jones, Britain, 6-1, 6-3.

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Women's Singles Round of 32

Danielle Collins (13), United States, def. Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-1.

Petra Martic (7), Croatia, def. Vera Lapko, Belarus, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgaria, def. Donna Vekic (9), Croatia, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Marketa Vondrousova (8), Czech Republic, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-4, 6-0.

Serena Williams (5), United States, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, 6-1, 6-4.

Women's Doubles Round of 32

Belinda Woolcock and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, def. Jaimee Fourlis and Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz, Australia, 6-3, 7-5.

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (5), United States, 4-6, 6-4, 10-5.

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, and Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Raluca-Ioana Olaru and Cristina-Andreea Mitu, Romania, 6-3, 6-4.

Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (6), China, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, and Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.