Taiwan High Speed Rail to verify student ID cards for discounts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC) will on March 22 begin to tighten the identification requirements for passengers using university student discounts, according to a CNA report on Monday (Feb. 1).

According to THSRC, since September 2019, the company has been offering discounts to those who are currently enrolled in a domestic university or college. The discounts, which are available for off-peak trains only, are divided into 50-percent, 25-percent, or 12-percent off, depending on how early tickets are booked.

Eligible passengers are required to present a valid student ID card when boarding.

Currently, many schools fuse student identification with EasyCards or iPASS cards, which are not returned to schools after graduation. To ensure fairness, passengers eligible for the discounts will have to present a student ID card with a valid enrollment stamp.

Those without enrollment stamps on their student ID cards must present an original copy of an enrollment certificate to enjoy the deals.

THSRC has notified all colleges and universities in Taiwan about the new requirement.