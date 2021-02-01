Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan High Speed Rail to verify student ID cards for discounts

Many schools do not collect cards upon graduation, leading to prolonged use

  243
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/01 20:39
Taiwan High Speed Rail to verify student ID cards for discounts

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC) will on March 22 begin to tighten the identification requirements for passengers using university student discounts, according to a CNA report on Monday (Feb. 1).

According to THSRC, since September 2019, the company has been offering discounts to those who are currently enrolled in a domestic university or college. The discounts, which are available for off-peak trains only, are divided into 50-percent, 25-percent, or 12-percent off, depending on how early tickets are booked.

Eligible passengers are required to present a valid student ID card when boarding.

Currently, many schools fuse student identification with EasyCards or iPASS cards, which are not returned to schools after graduation. To ensure fairness, passengers eligible for the discounts will have to present a student ID card with a valid enrollment stamp.

Those without enrollment stamps on their student ID cards must present an original copy of an enrollment certificate to enjoy the deals.

THSRC has notified all colleges and universities in Taiwan about the new requirement.
THSRC
student ID card
student discounts
college
university
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military planes, 1 US military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/02/01 12:30
Taiwan, Poland sign criminal justice cooperation agreement
Taiwan, Poland sign criminal justice cooperation agreement
2021/02/01 10:41
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
American man sees daughter for 1st time in 18 months after alleged abduction by Taiwanese mother
2021/02/01 09:48
Following Monday sunshine, northern Taiwan to turn cold and wet Tuesday
Following Monday sunshine, northern Taiwan to turn cold and wet Tuesday
2021/01/31 21:31
Taiwan's rival parties step up activities as final countdown to politician's recall election begins
Taiwan's rival parties step up activities as final countdown to politician's recall election begins
2021/01/31 17:13

Updated : 2021-02-01 22:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing