Myanmar coup: Germany condemns army takeover

World leaders have condemned the apparent coup in Myanmar World leaders have condemned the apparent coup in Myanmar

Governments around the world condemned Monday's coup in Myanmar, urging the military to respect the result of November's election and free jailed political leaders.

The army announced earlier that it has seized power and declared a one-year state of emergency, detaining key figures such as Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called on military commanders to respect the country's democratic institutions and to release arrested members of the government and parliament.

"I strongly condemn the seizure of power and the accompanying arrests by the military in Myanmar," Maas said. "The military's actions jeopardize the progress made so far towards democratic change in Myanmar."

Condemnation for the coup also came from the United States, Australia, Britain, the EU, India, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.

Washington warned it "will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed."

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the Biden administration opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of the November vote.

The results handed Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) an overwhelming landslide, but sparked allegations of vote irregularities by the routed military-backed party.

Newly appointed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also called on Myanmar's military "to release all government officials and civil society leaders and respect the will of the people."

"These developments represent a serious blow to democratic reforms in Myanmar," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

EU, UK join voices of criticism

Senior EU officials added their voices to the calls for the November parliamentary vote to be respected.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said "the legitimate civilian government must be restored, in line with the country's constitution."

"I call for the immediate & unconditional release of all those detained," she said.

“I strongly condemn the coup carried out by the Myanmar military and call for the immediate release of those detained," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter.

"Myanmar's people want democracy. The EU stands with them," he said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the coup and Suu Kyi’s imprisonment.

"The vote of the people must be respected and civilian leaders released," he tweeted.

Myanmar, or Burma as it used to be known, gained independence from Britain in 1948.

Turkey points to Rohingya plight

Turkey's government, which was the target of an attempted coup in 2016, said it "strongly condemns" the Myanmar military's "seizure of power" and that it "opposes any kind of coup and military intervention."

"We hope this dire development will not worsen the situation of Rohingya Muslims living under severe conditions in Myanmar," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

China, which regularly opposes UN intervention in Myanmar, called for all sides to "resolve differences."

Beijing is one of Myanmar's most important economic partners and has invested billions of dollars in mines, infrastructure and gas pipelines in the Southeast Asian nation.

"China is a friendly neighbor of Myanmar and hopes the various parties in Myanmar will appropriately resolve their differences under the constitutional and legal framework to protect political and social stability," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press briefing on Monday.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed "grave concern" about the latest developments, adding hopes that all parties would "exercise restraint."

Japan's Foreign Ministry called on the military government to "restore democracy as soon as possible,"

"The Japanese government has up to now strongly supported the democratic process in Myanmar, and opposes any reversal of

that process," it said in a statement.

However, the Philippines, Thailand and Cambodia said the situation was an "internal matter."

jf/nm (AFP, AP, Reuters)