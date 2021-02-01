Alexa
ATP World Tour Melbourne 1 Results

By Associated Press
2021/02/01 16:49

Monday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: $311,665 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Murray River Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 64

Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, def. Laslo Djere (12), Serbia, 6-3, 6-4.

Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, def. Yen-hsun Lu, Taiwan, 6-4, 7-5.

Aljaz Bedene (13), Slovenia, def. Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).

Christopher O'Connell, Australia, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.

Max Purcell, Australia, def. Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-4.

Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Andrej Martin, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4).

Kevin Anderson, South Africa, vs. Feliciano Lopez (16), Spain, 6-4, 7-5.

Men's Doubles Round of 32

Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, and Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Scott Puodziunas and Calum Puttergill, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Updated : 2021-02-01 19:06 GMT+08:00

