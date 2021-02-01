Hualien’s Rice Straw Art Festival returns for Lunar New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hualien's Fuli Township will host the Rice Straw Art Festival for the second time after it was received well last year.

In addition to 20 rice straw installations, there will be a field of vibrant rapeseed flowers. The event will run from Feb. 2 to April 30.



Straw Totoro at Fuli Farmers' Association (Council of Agriculture photo)

Straw installations include hippos, cows, penguins, swans, and a 6-meter tall gorilla. Japanese anime character Totoro is also present as a giant straw sculpture for fans to take pictures with.

The Fuli Farmers' Association initiated the festival to encourage creative expression and, more importantly, to recycle straw waste after the seasonal rice harvest. Local community members worked for more than a month to collect the straw and weave the animal figures using rope, driftwood, and other natural materials.

6-meter tall gorilla is the biggest installation at the festival (Taiwan Share Life photo)

Zhang Suhua, general director of the Fuli Farmers' Association, underlined the importance of environmentally friendly artworks. "Why are we displaying animal straw figures? The main reason is to promote a harmonious coexistence with nature."





Woven straw monkeys sitting on tree next to the flower field (Facebook, Fuli Farmers Association photo)

Alongside a field of blossoming rapeseed flowers, locals and volunteers have created straw monkeys that hang off tree branches. The golden field and a backdrop of green mountains create a picturesque shot for visitors.

There is a cafe inside the Farmers' Association where visitors can enjoy the village landscape and fresh air. For more information about visiting the Rice Straw Art Festival, click here.

Time - 2/2~4/30

Location – No. 9, Donghu Lake, 9, Luoshan Village, Fuli Township, Hualien County