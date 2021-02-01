Taiwan High Speed Rail suspends non-reserved seats

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In line with the government’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC) announced Friday (Jan. 29) the company would suspend non-reserved seat ticketing throughout the Lunar New Year holiday from Feb. 8-16.



All non-reserved seats during the nine-day period — a total of 470,000 seats — have been reassigned as reserved and were released for booking from 12 a.m. Monday (Feb. 1), CNA reported. According to THSRC, 171,000 of these tickets had been booked as of 6:00 a.m.

For passengers who originally planned to take non-reserved seats, early booking for the remaining seats is strongly recommended. The company added that eating and drinking onboard, except for the need to drink water, take medicine, or breast-feed, will be prohibited indefinitely and refreshment services will also be suspended, starting today.