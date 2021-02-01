Taiwan calls for dialogue as Myanmar coup unfolds

Myanmar troops in City Hall in Yangon on Monday, Feb. 1. (Reuters photo) Myanmar troops in City Hall in Yangon on Monday, Feb. 1. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has expressed concern over the Myanmar military's government takeover and detention of the Southeast Asian country's civilian leadership, calling for Taiwanese nationals in the troubled nation to watch the unfolding political situation closely.

Myanmar's military, the Tatmadaw, declared a state of emergency on television Monday morning (Feb. 1) and announced it would assume control of the government for one year, citing claims of fraud in the parliamentary elections late last year. State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, and many National League for Democracy (NLD) ministers and critics of the military had been detained in the early morning hours, the Irrawaddy reported.

MOFA issued a statement Monday afternoon saying its representative office in Yangon had informed it that Myanmar's state counselor, president, and many other ruling government officials of the ruling had had their freedom of movement "restricted," with telecommunications and internet service disrupted in parts of the city as well as the capital of Naypyitaw.

MOFA said it is concerned about the sudden turn of events and called on the Southeast Asian nation's leadership to "use their political wisdom to resolve disputes through peaceful means and dialogue."

The foreign ministry said that to its knowledge, Taiwanese citizens in the country have not been affected, but it advised them to pay attention to developments and to stay in touch. It added that it will continue to monitor the situation as it develops.

Meanwhile, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) took to Twitter calling the apparent coup "deeply disturbing," he stated that it "not only undermines the ongoing democratic transition in Myanmar, it is also an affront to the people of Myanmar."

The U.S. State Department on Monday condemned the military's actions and demanded the release of "all government officials and civil society leaders and respect the "will of the people of Burma" as expressed in the elections.

The Nov. 8 elections saw Suu Kyi's NLD sweep 83 percent, or 396 seats — 74 more than were required to form a five-year government.

Amid rising tensions and Myanmar's military's refusal to rule out a coup last week, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all parties to respect the results, saying "electoral disputes should be resolved through established legal mechanisms."

For decades, Suu Kyi was the face of Myanmar's pro-democracy movement and spent a total of 15 years under house arrest. The NLD emerged victorious in the historic 2015 elections, but the effectiveness of the civilian government has been limited by power-sharing with the Tatmadaw.

The military reserved for itself a quarter of parliamentary seats when it drafted the country's constitution in 2008. Because the document requires a 75-percent majority to enact constitutional reform, this renders such amendments all but impossible.

Since Suu Kyi ascended to power, the 75-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate has also been dogged by criticism over her silence on the military's persecution of the Rohingya Muslim minority in the western Rakhine state, which has seen thousands killed and over 700,000 driven out of the country. Many, including former UN human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, have said the situation amounts to ethnic cleansing, and Suu Kyi has been stripped of multiple awards.