Taiwanese man tests positive for COVID for 2nd time after 7 negative tests

Taiwan's latest imported coronavirus case is man who contracted the disease in Japan

  804
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/01 14:58
Japanese offer prayers for New Year at Kanda Myojin Shrine on first business day of year, in Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Japanese offer prayers for New Year at Kanda Myojin Shrine on first business day of year, in Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Feb. 1) confirmed one new imported cases of the Wuhan coronavirus.

On Monday, health minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced one new imported coronavirus case, raising the total number of cases in Taiwan to 912. The latest infection is a Taiwanese man who recently returned from Japan and had seven negative tests in a row before testing positive for the virus for a second time.

Chen stated that case No. 913 is a Taiwanese man in his 30s who went to Japan for work in January last year. Because there was a confirmed case of COVID-19 in his workplace, he was tested for the coronavirus and diagnosed with the disease on Dec. 25.

He was then placed in a hospital isolation ward. After a second test for the virus came back negative on Dec. 29, he was released from isolation on Jan. 1.

Between Jan. 2 and Jan. 6, he took five more tests for the coronavirus, all of which came back negative. Chen pointed out that when the man returned to Taiwan on Jan. 9, he proactively informed quarantine officers that he had previously been diagnosed with the disease while in Japan.

He then underwent a test at the airport and another one at the quarantine center, both of which came back negative. On Jan. 11, he checked into a hotel to spend the rest of his quarantine.

After his quarantine ended on Jan. 24, he checked into another hotel to commence self-health monitoring. On Jan. 29, he experienced a cough, runny nose, and diarrhea.

The health department arranged for him to be tested again for the coronavirus and he was diagnosed with COVID for a second time on Feb. 1. The health department has identified one contact in his case, and because they were wearing proper protective gear, they have been asked to start self-health monitoring.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 155,942 COVID-19 tests, with 152,336 coming back negative. Out of the 912 officially confirmed cases, 798 were imported, 75 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one is an unresolved case, and one (No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, eight individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 830 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 74 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.

