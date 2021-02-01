Farabee, Hayes lead Flyers to OT win over Islanders

Philadelphia Flyers' Joel Farabee, center, is congratulated by Philippe Myers, left and Travis Sanheim (6) after scoring a goal past New York Islander... Philadelphia Flyers' Joel Farabee, center, is congratulated by Philippe Myers, left and Travis Sanheim (6) after scoring a goal past New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Philadelphia Flyers' Jakub Voracek, left, attempts a shot as New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin, center, and Nick Leddy defend during the firs... Philadelphia Flyers' Jakub Voracek, left, attempts a shot as New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin, center, and Nick Leddy defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Philadelphia Flyers' Joel Farabee celebrates after scoring a goal past New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin during the first period of an NHL ho... Philadelphia Flyers' Joel Farabee celebrates after scoring a goal past New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes was surprised to find the puck on his stick in overtime. He isn't shocked by Joel Farabee’s scoring prowess.

Farabee had a hat trick, Hayes scored on a power play 4:23 into overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Sunday night for a weekend sweep.

James van Riemsdyk had three assists to help the Flyers win their fourth straight. They also beat the Islanders in overtime Saturday.

“We battled hard, took it to overtime and found a way to get it done,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said.

After Matthew Barzal was whistled for high-sticking in overtime, Philadelphia took advantage. Claude Giroux set up Hayes, who shot high past Ilya Sorokin from close range.

“It was kind of a broken play,” Hayes said. “I wasn’t expecting it. (Giroux) made a great pass and luckily it went in.”

But Hayes wasn’t caught off guard by Farabee’s first career hat trick.

“I thought it would be earlier honestly,” Hayes said. “I’m happy for him. He works his (butt) off in practice and it’s well-deserved.”

Farabee scored the first of his two second-period goals on a one-timer from the left circle that went high over Sorokin’s right shoulder to give Philadelphia a 2-1 lead. The 20-year-old forward completed his first career hat trick with 4:08 left in the period on a deflection in front of Phil Myers’ wrist shot.

“I kind of felt something hit my pants,” Farabee said. “I wasn’t sure if it was a stick or the puck.”

It was the puck, indeed, giving Farabee five goals in 10 games this year after eight in 52 as a rookie last season.

“Tonight they just happened to go in for me,” Farabee said. “I feel really good about my game right now.”

Nick Leddy, Josh Bailey and Barzal scored for the Islanders. They have lost five in a row.

“I think the guys are recognizing how hard you have to work and how detailed you have to be,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said.

The Islanders tied it with two goals in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the third.

Bailey tipped home Ryan Pulock’s shot from the point 1:03 into the third. Then, Barzal tied it with 13:33 remaining on a one-timer from the slot that beat Brian Elliott to the glove side.

Sorokin kept it tied in regulation when he robbed Giroux with 2:53 left with a pad stop.

The third-period comeback and picking up a point left Trotz feeling satisfied if not elated.

“I’m taking the positive out of it,” he said. “We’re sitting there (down two goals) after two periods. The way the week has gone we could’ve said, ‘Let’s get out of here.’ And we didn’t.”

Farabee got Philadelphia on the board with 1:18 left in the first when his wrist shot from the slot beat Sorokin on the glove side. Scott Laughton’s hustle play to negate an icing violation led to the goal, which was set up when Van Riemsdyk deflected a clearing attempt right to Farabee.

DING DING

The Flyers and Islanders combined to hit the post or crossbar four times. Hayes twice drew iron and teammate Travis Konecny hit the post. Islanders’ Michael Dal Colle also had a shot clank off the post.

HOME SWEET HOME

The Islanders finally return home on Tuesday night after five straight on the road, and Trotz is looking forward to familiar surroundings -- and getting out and about a bit. While saying he wasn’t complaining, Trotz admitted that quarantining on the road can be challenging.

“You’re sort of a hostage in your own hotel a little bit,” he said. “It does get a little numbing.”

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Flyers: Host Boston on Wednesday night.