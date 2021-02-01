Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing

Worker returns cash that elderly woman saved for daughter's dowry and retirement

  468
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/01 12:31
(Taichung Police Department photo)

(Taichung Police Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While sorting through clothes donated for recycling, a resource recovery officer found NT$283,930 (US$10,140) stuffed in red envelopes and returned the money to the owners.

On Jan. 25, Huang Chi-lung (黃祈隆), a 28-year-old member of the Taichung Nantung District Environmental Protection Bureau Cleanup Team, was sorting through used clothes at the bureau's collection site when he found red envelopes stuffed with money inside a bag of old clothes. He immediately notified his supervisor, reported SET News.

Traditionally, "red envelopes" (紅包, hongbao) with money inside are given as gifts on special occasions in Taiwan, as well as China, overseas Chinese communities, and many other East Asian nations, especially during Lunar New Year. In Taiwan, just before the start of the Lunar New Year holiday, companies customarily hand out year-end bonuses worth a certain multiple of the monthly pay as red envelopes.

Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Huang Chi-lung sorts through clothing. (Taichung City Government photo)

The bureau then worked with the police to find the owner of the clothing and discovered that it was an elderly couple in their 70s. Overjoyed that their lost money had been found, the couple went to the police station to thank the worker in person.

Huang has been with the bureau cleaning team for about four years. He works as a resource recovery officer for the Nantun District cleaning team.

Chen Hsiu-ling (陳秀玲), head of the cleanup team, said that after reporting the incident, they rummaged through the bag of old clothing at the police station and found invoices and receipts, in addition to the money. Police were able to track down the owners through information found on the receipts and surveillance camera footage.

Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
Surveillance camera footage showing couple dropping off bag of clothing. (Taichung Police Department photo)

Based on an initial investigation, a 72-year-old woman surnamed Zhou (周) put spare money in the red envelopes to save for her daughter's dowry and retirement. Once the couple found out their money had been found, they went to the police station and brought a large box of apples to express their gratitude to the resource recovery officer.

It is understood that when Chou's husband was doing his year-end cleaning, he packed up some old clothes and gave them to the cleaning team. When doing so he failed to notice the red envelopes stuffed inside.

Environmental Protection Bureau Director Chen Hung-i (陳宏益) reminded the public that "Taichung Cleaning Month" is from Jan. 14 to Feb. 10 and items should be searched carefully for valuables before being thrown out.

Taiwan sanitation worker finds red envelope containing NT$284,000 in recycled clothing
The grateful elderly couple (center, left and right). (Taichung Police Department photo)

red envelopes
red envelope
hongbao
lost money
missing item
found item

RELATED ARTICLES

Foreigner retrieves watch undisturbed on Taipei street after 15 hours
Foreigner retrieves watch undisturbed on Taipei street after 15 hours
2020/06/15 17:41
Taiwan banks to offer fresh cash for Lunar New Year on Jan. 16
Taiwan banks to offer fresh cash for Lunar New Year on Jan. 16
2020/01/07 12:01
Woman gives man who stole NT$100,000 from her 5 weeks to return it
Woman gives man who stole NT$100,000 from her 5 weeks to return it
2019/04/09 17:14
Over NT$1 million worth of gold found in discarded cabinet in E. Taiwan
Over NT$1 million worth of gold found in discarded cabinet in E. Taiwan
2019/02/09 13:10
Taiwan missile maker puts new products on Lunar New Year red envelope
Taiwan missile maker puts new products on Lunar New Year red envelope
2019/01/15 20:07

Updated : 2021-02-01 14:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
COVID patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
U.S. must be prepared to impose costs on China: Biden security adviser
U.S. must be prepared to impose costs on China: Biden security adviser