Rutgers blunts Northwestern rally in 64-56 win behind Young

By  Associated Press
2021/02/01 11:06
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Jacob Young scored 19 points and Ron Harper Jr. scored all 13 of his in the second half and Rutgers held off Northwestern for a 64-56 win Sunday night.

Harper's three-point play gave Rutgers a 55-40 lead with 6:24 to go before the Wildcats went on a 10-0 run but they never got closer than five the rest of the way.

Geo Baker added 12 points for Scarlet Knights, which overcame 18 turnovers with 20 committed by Northwestern.

The Scarlet Knights (10-6, 6-6 Big Ten Conference) picked up where they left off from their 30-point blowout win over Michigan State on Thursday night and raced to a 22-6 lead over the Wildcats.

Young's 3-pointer with 8:50 before halftime pushed the lead to 31-11. Northwestern (6-9, 3-8 Big Ten Conference) proceeded to wake up and ran off 13 straight to reduce it deficit to seven; and Rutgers went to halftime up 34-29.

Baker emerged from the break to hit a pair of jump shots for a 38-31 lead and the Scarlet Knights were largely in control the rest of the way.

Miller Kopp scored 15 points for Northwestern and Chase Audige and Ryan Young 14 apiece.

Rutgers has won three straight following a six-game skid and Northwestern has dropped eight in a row.

Rutgers returns home to face No. 21-ranked Minnesota on Thursday while Northwestern is scheduled to travel to play at Purdue on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-01 12:57 GMT+08:00

