QB Dylan McCaffrey to join dad at Northern Colorado

By  Associated Press
2021/02/01 10:37
QB Dylan McCaffrey to join dad at Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Former Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey announced on social media he plans to transfer to Northern Colorado, where his dad is the head coach.

In a Twitter post on Sunday night, McCaffrey wrote: “Extremely honored to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at The University of Northern Colorado. Go Bears!!”

McCaffrey threw for 242 career yards and three touchdowns as a backup at Michigan. He chose not to return to the Wolverines for a fourth year.

His father, Ed, was hired by Northern Colorado on Dec. 12, 2019. He's yet to coach a game for the Bears following the decision by the Big Sky Conference to postpone its fall 2020 football season to the spring of 2021.

The school recently announced it will not take part in the conference and FCS spring championship season. The Bears have elected to play a modified non-conference schedule in late spring.

Ed McCaffrey, who played 13 seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver for Denver, San Francisco and the New York Giants, coached at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, before being hired by the Bears. His four sons, Max, Christian, Dylan and Luke, have all gone on to play football like their father. Christian McCaffrey is a standout running back for the Carolina Panthers.

Updated : 2021-02-01 12:57 GMT+08:00

