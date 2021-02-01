Alexa
Perry lifts UC Riverside past UC San Diego 71-59

By  Associated Press
2021/02/01 10:37
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Jock Perry had scored 14 points with four 3-pointer and as UC Riverside beat UC San Diego 71-59 on Sunday.

George Willborn III had 12 points for UC Riverside (8-4, 5-2 Big West Conference). Zyon Pullin added nine rebounds and six assists and Wil Tattersall grabbed seven rebounds.

Hugh Baxter had 17 points for the Tritons (3-5, 1-5). Toni Rocak added 15 points and seven rebounds and Mikey Howell grabbed six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-01 12:57 GMT+08:00

