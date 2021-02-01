Alexa
Mexican soldiers rescue toddler abandoned in Rio Grande

By  Associated Press
2021/02/01 09:44
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican soldiers and immigration agents rescued a 2-year-old girl from Chile after she apparently fell into the Rio Grande and the adults who were with her left her and crossed the river into the United States, officials said Sunday.

The National Immigration Institute said the incident occurred Saturday as a group of migrants was crossing the river near Ciudad Acuna, across from Del Rio, Texas.

The adults made gestures, pointing out the toddler to soldiers and immigration agents, who then waded into the river to rescue her, the agency said. Somehow the girl remained afloat.

The adults did not stop to retrieve the girl and continued across the river.

Papers found in a plastic bag in the girl's clothing included a birth certificate from Chile, officials said. The girl was part of a family group that had previously sought asylum or refugee status in Mexico.

The girl has been placed with child welfare authorities.

Updated : 2021-02-01 11:28 GMT+08:00

