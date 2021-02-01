Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan, Poland sign criminal justice cooperation agreement

Agreement covers five major areas, including mutual assistance with criminals, sharing of legal and practical insights

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/01 10:41
Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Polish President Andrzej Duda. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced Sunday (Feb. 2) that the cooperation agreement on criminal matters signed between Taiwan and Poland in June of 2019 has finally been approved by Polish President Andrzej Duda last Thursday (Jan. 28).

In a press release, MOFA noted that the Taiwan-Poland Criminal Justice Cooperation Agreement was jointly signed by Taiwanese and Polish representatives in June 2019. It was also signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Minister of Law Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) and Polish Deputy Minister of Justice Lukasz Piebiak.

MOFA pointed out that the treaty had finally been signed by Polish President Andrzej Duda, thanks to the joint efforts of officials in both countries.

According to the ministry, Poland is the first country in Europe to have signed a criminal justice cooperation agreement with Taiwan. The accord covers five major areas: mutual assistance with criminals, extradition, transfer of criminals, sharing of legal and practical insights, and criminal prosecution and crime prevention information sharing.

MOFA stated that the two sides will strengthen their fight against transnational crime, enhance judicial cooperation, and fully protect individuals on the basis of human rights and the rule of law. The ministry also said that it was pleased to see more bilateral cooperation, including on double taxation, science, and education.

Taiwan-Poland relations
criminal justice
criminal justice cooperation

Updated : 2021-02-01 11:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered women
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered women
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
U.S. must be prepared to impose costs on China: Biden security adviser
U.S. must be prepared to impose costs on China: Biden security adviser