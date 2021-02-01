Celtics' Smart out 2-3 weeks with torn left calf muscle

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) drives past Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 30... Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) drives past Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is expected to be sidelined two to three weeks because of a torn left calf muscle.

The team said Sunday that an MRI revealed the Grade 1 tear.

Smart missed the final 10:28 of Boston's 96-95 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night after he was helped off the court following a collision with Montrezl Harrell underneath the basket. Harrell tipped in a missed layup and stepped on Smart’s foot as he came down.

Smart’s injury will mean yet another adjustment to a Celtics lineup that was playing with its projected starters Smart, Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Daniel Theis for just the second time this season.

Walker missed the first 12 games of the season recovering from a procedure on his left knee and Tatum missed multiple games earlier this month with COVID-19.

Smart is averaging 13.1 points and 6.1 assists this season.

The Celtics being a five-game, West Coast trip at Golden State on Tuesday night.

