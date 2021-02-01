Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

LaRavia scores 12 to carry Indiana St. over Bradley 60-57

By  Associated Press
2021/02/01 09:08
LaRavia scores 12 to carry Indiana St. over Bradley 60-57

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Jake LaRavia scored 12 points with nine rebounds and his layup with 70 seconds left sent Indiana State past Bradley 60-57 on Sunday.

LaRavia's layup broke a tie at 57 and Bradley missed its last three shot attempts.

Tyreke Key added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Sycamores (9-7, 6-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned their fifth straight win.

Ville Tahvanainen had 17 points for the Braves (9-9, 3-6), who have now lost five straight. Ja’Shon Henry added 14 points and Rienk Mast had 12 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-01 11:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered women
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered women
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
U.S. must be prepared to impose costs on China: Biden security adviser
U.S. must be prepared to impose costs on China: Biden security adviser