Police: 2 hurt in Wisconsin mall shooting; suspect on loose

By  Associated Press
2021/02/01 09:20
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Two people were injured Sunday in a shooting at a northern Wisconsin mall and the suspect remained on the loose, police said.

Police were called to the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, a suburb of Appleton, at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Grand Chute Police Officer Travis Waas said two people were injured in the shooting. He said the shooter left the mall before officers arrived.

Waas said he didn't know the conditions of the victims.

Photos from the scene showed officers, some in tactical gear, staging outside the mall and what appeared to be customers walking out with their hands in the air.

Haylie Mirr, who works at a mall restaurant called Box Lunch, said she didn't know anything about the shooting, but said: “People just started running. We just locked the doors, and we had four customers in the store, we brought them to our back room.”

They were still waiting for the all-clear nearly three hours later.

It was the second recent mall shooting in Wisconsin. In November, eight people were injured in a shooting after a confrontation at a mall in Wauwatosa, in suburban Milwaukee. A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged.

Grand Chute is a town of about 22,000 on the outskirts of Appleton, about 100 miles (160.93 kilometers) north of Milwaukee.

