Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

CECC denies 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to Taiwan Thursday

Taiwan's 650,000 healthcare workers will be on priority list for future vaccines

  1170
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/01 11:58
Pfizer vaccine. (Reuters photo)

Pfizer vaccine. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The CECC held a special press conference at 10:30 a.m. Monday afternoon (Feb. 1) denying that over 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be delivered to Taiwan.

During an emergency press briefing on Monday, health minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) emphasized that reports that 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are coming to Taiwan Thursday (Feb. 4) are false. Chen said that when shots are available, they will be distributed, and a public announcement will be made as soon as possible.

He reiterated that the CECC has not yet received notification about the air delivery of any vaccines from manufacturers. A report published by UDN on Monday claimed that the CECC has obtained more than 100,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine via diplomatic channels in the U.S. and that Emirates Airlines was to deliver them to Taiwan by Thursday.

When a vaccine is delivered, it is believed that Taiwan's over 650,000 healthcare workers will be prioritized in the first round of vaccinations, according to the UDN report.

On Friday (Jan. 29), the EU imposed export controls on vaccines such as AstraZeneca produced by British pharmaceutical companies in the trading block. This raised concerns that the export controls would delay the CECC's planned rollout of AstraZeneca in Taiwan in March.

On Sunday (Jan. 31), health minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said the first batch of vaccines from AstraZeneca was scheduled to be delivered soon but that new EU rules could affect the timeline. On Saturday (Jan. 30), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU had reversed its plans to impose export controls on vaccines bound for the UK via Northern Ireland after talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Pfizer
vaccine
vaccines
coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine
Wuhan coronavirus vaccine
Covid vaccine

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan likely to face delay in EU vaccine delivery: health minister
Taiwan likely to face delay in EU vaccine delivery: health minister
2021/01/31 09:00
Taiwan in talks with Germany over chips, vaccines
Taiwan in talks with Germany over chips, vaccines
2021/01/29 15:15
Polls shows Hong Kong residents' distrust of Chinese vaccines
Polls shows Hong Kong residents' distrust of Chinese vaccines
2021/01/28 23:30
Taiwan asks Germany to help obtain coronavirus vaccines
Taiwan asks Germany to help obtain coronavirus vaccines
2021/01/28 17:29
China, India's COVID-19 vaccinations to stretch to late 2022: study
China, India's COVID-19 vaccinations to stretch to late 2022: study
2021/01/27 22:30

Updated : 2021-02-01 12:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered woman
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
U.S. must be prepared to impose costs on China: Biden security adviser
U.S. must be prepared to impose costs on China: Biden security adviser