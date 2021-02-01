Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Stephen F. Austin tops Sam Houston St. 78-68

By  Associated Press
2021/02/01 08:35
Stephen F. Austin tops Sam Houston St. 78-68

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — David Kachelries had a career-high 22 points and Stephen F. Austin beat Sam Houston 78-68 on Sunday extending its home winning streak to nine games.

Roti Ware had 19 points for Stephen F. Austin (10-3, 7-1 Southland Conference) and Calvin Solomon added seven rebounds.

Bryce Monroe had 16 points for the Bearkats (13-6, 7-1), whose 10-game win streak was snapped. Zach Nutall added 14 points and Demarkus Lampley scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-01 10:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered women
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered women
Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
U.S. must be prepared to impose costs on China: Biden security adviser
U.S. must be prepared to impose costs on China: Biden security adviser