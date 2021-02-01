Alexa
Cummings, Burns boost Colgate past Holy Cross 78-60

By  Associated Press
2021/02/01 08:56
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Nelly Cummings scored 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting and Jordan Burns scored 18 and Colgate used a strong second half to beat Holy Cross 78-60 on Sunday.

Colgate (7-1, 7-1 Patriot League) led 36-32 at halftime, and after Austin Butler's layup with 8:05 remaining brought the Crusaders within 58-50, Colgate went on a 14-4 run to put it out of reach.

Jeff Woodward added 10 points for Colgate, which now has won six straight, the last four of which have come against the Crusaders.

Colgate's average margin of victory has been 19 points against Holy Cross.

Holy Cross (2-8, 2-8), which has lost six straight, were led by Gerrale Gates' 17 points and 10 rebounds. R.J. Johnson scored 12 points and Judson Martindale 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-01 10:00 GMT+08:00

