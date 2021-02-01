Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Big 2nd half fuels CCSU over St. Francis (Pa.) 85-77

By  Associated Press
2021/02/01 08:18
Big 2nd half fuels CCSU over St. Francis (Pa.) 85-77

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Myles Baker tied his career high with a season-high 24 points as Central Connecticut defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 85-77 on Sunday.

Tre Mitchell scored 16 of his 19 points, also matching a career high, in the second half when Central Connecticut (4-10, 4-7 Northeast Conference) scored 51 to break open a one-point game. Baker and Mitchell each made four 3-pointers.

The Blue Devils snapped their five-game road losing streak. Stephane Ayangma added eight points and seven rebounds. Jamir Reed had eight points, six rebounds and six assists.

Maxwell Land had 16 points for the Red Flash (5-10, 4-7). Ramiir Dixon-Conover added 14 points. Bryce Laskey had 13 points, Marlon Hargis 12 and Myles Thompson 11.

St. Francis defeated Central Connecticut 62-59 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-01 09:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered women
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered women
Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
U.S. must be prepared to impose costs on China: Biden security adviser
U.S. must be prepared to impose costs on China: Biden security adviser