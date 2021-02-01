Alexa
Camper lifts Siena over Marist 63-50

By  Associated Press
2021/02/01 07:42
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Manny Camper had 19 points and 13 rebounds to carry Siena to a 63-50 win over Marist on Sunday.

Jalen Pickett had 11 points for Siena (8-2, 8-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jackson Stormo added five assists.

Marist totaled 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Hakim Bird and Richardo Wright had nine points each for the Red Foxes (9-7, 7-7).

Marist defeated Siena 55-54 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-01 09:58 GMT+08:00

