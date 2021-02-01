Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Policelli leads Stony Brook past Hartford 63-49

By  Associated Press
2021/02/01 06:06
Policelli leads Stony Brook past Hartford 63-49

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Frankie Policelli scored 16 points off the bench, with a couple of key 3-pointers in the second half, and Stony Brook earned a 63-49 win over Hartford on Sunday.

Policelli made 4 of 5 shots from behind the arc. Leighton Elliott-Sewell had 13 points for Stony Brook (8-8, 6-4 America East Conference). Policelli aggravated a recurring hip issue in the second half.

Hunter Marks had 15 points and five blocks for the Hawks (10-7, 7-5). Austin Williams added 11 points and six rebounds. Traci Carter had eight points and eight assists.

Hartford edged Stony Brook 59-57 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-01 08:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered women
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered women
Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
U.S. must be prepared to impose costs on China: Biden security adviser
U.S. must be prepared to impose costs on China: Biden security adviser