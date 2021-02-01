Alexa
Mount St. Mary's tops Sacred Heart 76-64

By  Associated Press
2021/02/01 05:47
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Josh Reaves and Damian Chong Qui scored 22 points apiece as Mount St. Mary’s topped Sacred Heart 76-64 on Sunday.

The 22 points were a career high for Reaves, who shot 5 for 7 from deep. Chong Qui also had seven assists.

Malik Jefferson had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s (6-7, 5-4 Northeast Conference). Mezie Offurum added 10 points.

Mount St. Mary’s scored 45 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Tyler Thomas had 23 points and six rebounds for the Pioneers (6-6, 6-5). Bryce Johnson added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Sacred Heart defeated Mount St. Mary’s 61-58 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-01 06:45 GMT+08:00

