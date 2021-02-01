Alexa
Kante scores 21 to lead Hofstra over UNC Wilmington 89-83

By  Associated Press
2021/02/01 05:06
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Isaac Kante had a season-high 21 points as Hofstra defeated UNC Wilmington 89-83 on Sunday, scoring the last five points of the game in the final two minutes.

Jalen Ray had 18 points for Hofstra (11-6, 7-3 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its fifth consecutive game. Kvonn Cramer, who had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, had a big dunk after an offensive rebound with 1:45 to play, Caleb Burgess had 15 points, including two free throws with 17 seconds left to make it a two-possession game, and six rebounds.

Mike Okauru scored a career-high 30 points plus nine rebounds and six assists for the Seahawks (7-8, 1-5), who missed three shots in their final two possessions. Jake Boggs added 21 points and six rebounds. Jamahri Harvey had 11 points.

Hofstra defeated UNC Wilmington 82-73 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-01 06:44 GMT+08:00

