Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Barcelona, Real Madrid women seek better COVID-19 protocols

By  Associated Press
2021/02/01 04:05
Barcelona, Real Madrid women seek better COVID-19 protocols

MADRID (AP) — Players for Barcelona and Real Madrid's women's teams staged a protest before Sunday’s “clásico” between the sides in the Spanish league to demand better COVID-19 protocols.

They stood motionless for a few seconds after the initial whistle to send a message to the Spanish soccer federation.

Several women's games have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain, including five for league leader Barcelona. The players have been calling for more efficient measures to protect the athletes and the competition.

Barcelona won 4-1. The Catalan club has a two-point lead over second-place Levante. Real Madrid, in its first season with a women’s team, sits third. Barcelona has three games in hand compared to Levante and Real Madrid.

Spain has been one of the countries hit the hardest by the pandemic in Europe.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-01 06:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered women
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered women
Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
U.S. must be prepared to impose costs on China: Biden security adviser
U.S. must be prepared to impose costs on China: Biden security adviser