Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Rangers waive young defenseman Tony DeAngelo

By  Associated Press
2021/02/01 03:57
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) blocks a shot by New York Rangers' Tony DeAngelo to win a shootout and an NHL hockey game in Pittsbu...

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) blocks a shot by New York Rangers' Tony DeAngelo to win a shootout and an NHL hockey game in Pittsbu...

NEW YORK (AP) — The slumping New York Rangers placed defenseman Tony DeAngelo on waivers Sunday, one day after he struggled in a 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

DeAngelo, 25 and in his fifth NHL season, was on ice for four of the Penguins' goals in that defeat. He also was benched by coach David Quinn earlier this season for a third-period unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and complaining loudly to the referees after drawing a holding penalty.

New York has been unimpressive on the blue line through eight games, going 2-4-2, last in the highly competitive East Division. But DeAngelo, who signed a two-year, $9.6 million contract in the offseason, is gone.

DeAngelo was a fixture on the power play for much of his career, his first season in Arizona and the next three in New York. He has a plus-minus rating of minus-6 this season.

Quinn was evasive when asked about the move.

“This was just a decision the organization made and we will see how it works out,” he told reporters. “I get the questions, I know you want more specifics, but like I said, a decision we made as an organization, and in 24 hours we will be able to probably be a little more specific.

“A handful of guys maybe aren't playing at the level they were playing last year and you could probably say Tony would be one of them, but he's not the only one.”

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-01 05:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered women
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered women
Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films